Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes goes 2-1-2 in 2023 NFL Draft trades

If you happened to tune in for the 2023 NFL Draft, you are well aware of the fact that Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes was making trades right and left. In fact, during the draft, Holmes made a total of six trades, which kept all of us writers on our toes! So, how did Holmes fare in these trades? Well, according to the Rich Hill NFL Draft Trade Chart, Holmes went 2-1-2 with his trades.

Rich Hill NFL Draft Trade Value Chart

Here is the Rich Hill NFL Draft Chart for you to refer to:

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes goes 4-1-1 in 2023 NFL Draft trades

Trade 1: Lions edge out Cardinals by trading down

Trade Details:

Lions Get: No. 12, No. 34, and No. 168

Cardinals Get: No. 6

Winner: Lions (530 – 446)

Trade 2: Lions make deal with Packers

Trade Details:

Lions Get: No. 45

Packers Get: No. 48, No. 159

Winner: Tie (131 – 131)

Trade 3: Lions move down by trading Chiefs

Trade Details:

Lions Get: No. 63, No. 122, and No. 249

Chiefs Get: No. 55 and No. 194

Winner: Tie (106-106)

Trade 4: Lions move down by trading Broncos

Trade Details:

Lions Get: No. 68 and No. 139

Broncos Get: No. 63 and No. 183

Winner: Lions (89-88)

Trade 5: Lions move into Top 100 by trading Cardinals

Trade Details:

Lions Get: No. 96

Cardinals Get: No. 122, No. 139, and No. 168

Winner: Cardinals (47-39)

Trade 6: Lions trade D'Andre Swift to Eagles

Trade Details:

Lions Get: No. 219 and a future 4th Round pick

Eagles Get: No. 249 and D'Andre Swift

Since we cannot really determine a winner based on the Rich Hill Model, we will also call this one an incomplete, although, some say the Lions fleeced the Eagles.

Winner: Tie (Incomplete)

Bottom Line: Lions got most value by trading down from No. 6

As you can see above, Holmes went 2-1-2 in his NFL Draft trades with his biggest win coming when he traded down out of the No. 6 slot. Of course, there are still some who say that Holmes then wasted the No. 12 pick reaching to select a running back. But that is a topic for another day.