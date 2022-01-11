in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has stern message for team

The Detroit Lions season is in the books and despite their 3-13-1 final record, the second half of the year seemed much better than the first.

On Tuesday, Lions GM Brad Holmes spoke to reporters in his season-ending presser and he was very clear about his expectations for the future.

“I love how the season ended, but the reality is we won three games and that’s not good enough and it never will be.”

