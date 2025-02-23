Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Makes His NFL Draft Strategy Crystal Clear

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has established himself as a top-tier evaluator of talent, making bold selections that have paid off in his four years at the helm. Despite early criticism, such as for drafting running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell, and trading up to take Jameson Williams, Holmes’ approach has proven to be solid gold for the Lions.

Brad Holmes on His NFL Draft Philosophy:

“You want to be able to be in position to add elite players, and when you’re in position to add elite players, you don’t care what position he plays,” Holmes said during a recent interview with Local 4 News. “If he’s an elite player or if you have forecasted — because a lot of forecasting kind of hoping, guessing — but if you’ve done all the work and compiled all the information, it kind of adds to the confidence you have to making that selection.”

Holmes' confidence stems from his deep scouting background, which informs his decisions. He knows how to look beyond position, focusing on talent above all else.

Holmes on Respecting the Draft Process:

“When you hear the naysayers from the outside world, I always say, ‘Give the draft a little more respect.’ We’ve been working on this for nine months, and we have all this information. The outside world, they’re kind of working on it for maybe a couple of months, and they don’t have much information. When I say more respect, you don’t just stack a position. This player plays this position, so move this player down. This player plays this position, so move this player up. The draft’s not that easy. It is a lot more work, so when you do the work, that’s when a Jahmyr Gibbs comes to light.”

Holmes is sticking to his proven draft strategy, trusting his process to build a competitive, well-rounded team.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ Impact: Despite initial doubts, Gibbs has made a significant impact early in his career. Jahmyr Gibbs 2024 Stats

Holmes' strategic vision for the draft continues to shape the future of the Detroit Lions.