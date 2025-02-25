Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Puts End Myles Garrett Talk

In case you have not yet heard, future Hall of Fame EDGE Myles Garrett has requested to be traded by the Cleveland Browns. Ever since that news broke, the rumors have been flowing like honey that the Detroit Lions are a team that could make an offer. On Tuesday, while speaking at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Lions GM Brad Holmes tossed some cold water on the idea the Lions will acquire Garrett or any other star pass rusher during the offseason.

Why it Matters

The Detroit Lions struggled to rush the passer in 2025, and even with Aidan Hutchinson expected to make a full recovery from his leg injury, the team could certainly stand to add a wingman for him.

What Did Brad Holmes Say?

When asked on Tuesday about whether or not the Lions could add a start pass rusher during the offseason, Holmes made himself pretty clear. “Probably not,” Holmes told reporters.

Bottom Line

During past conversations, both Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have expressed that they believe they have a solid defensive line, which certainly plays a big factor in whether or not the Lions will add a star player to the mix. In addition, Holmes has said time and time again that he believes in building through the NFL Draft, which is exactly why I never believed for a second that the Lions would add a player like Garrett to the mix, even though it would be fun to watch!

Kerby Joseph Expresses Desire to Stay a Lifelong Lion
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
