Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Puts End Myles Garrett Talk

In case you have not yet heard, future Hall of Fame EDGE Myles Garrett has requested to be traded by the Cleveland Browns. Ever since that news broke, the rumors have been flowing like honey that the Detroit Lions are a team that could make an offer. On Tuesday, while speaking at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Lions GM Brad Holmes tossed some cold water on the idea the Lions will acquire Garrett or any other star pass rusher during the offseason.

Why it Matters

The Detroit Lions struggled to rush the passer in 2025, and even with Aidan Hutchinson expected to make a full recovery from his leg injury, the team could certainly stand to add a wingman for him.

What Did Brad Holmes Say?

When asked on Tuesday about whether or not the Lions could add a start pass rusher during the offseason, Holmes made himself pretty clear. “Probably not,” Holmes told reporters.

Bottom Line

During past conversations, both Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have expressed that they believe they have a solid defensive line, which certainly plays a big factor in whether or not the Lions will add a star player to the mix. In addition, Holmes has said time and time again that he believes in building through the NFL Draft, which is exactly why I never believed for a second that the Lions would add a player like Garrett to the mix, even though it would be fun to watch!