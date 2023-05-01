Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes puts NFL on HIGH ALERT

The Detroit Lions have been a team that has struggled to find success for over half of a century. However, with the recent changes in leadership, the Lions are finally poised to break the cycle of losing and establish themselves as a formidable team in the NFL. General manager Brad Holmes, along with head coach Dan Campbell, has brought a winning culture to the franchise, and the team's recent 2023 NFL Draft picks demonstrate the confidence and swagger that the Lions now possess. Holmes has put the NFL on HIGH ALERT, and the next few years should be a lot of fun in the Motor City.

Key Points

Dan Campbell's leadership and the team's resilience have been critical factors in the Lions' recent success. Despite falling short of the playoffs in the 2022 season, the team demonstrated a willingness to fight until the end.

Holmes has brought a winning culture to the Lions organization and has been unafraid to take calculated risks in drafting players who have the potential to be game-changers, such as Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

While there are no guarantees in the NFL, the Lions have the talent, coaching, and mindset to compete with the best teams in the league.

Brad Holmes has the Detroit Lions headed in the right direction

One of the biggest reasons for the Lions' newfound confidence is Holmes. Under his leadership, the team has been retooled with players who have the potential to be game-changers. Holmes' willingness to take calculated risks and draft players who may not be the most obvious choices has paid off in a big way. For example, the Lions' decision to draft Gibbs, and to trade up for Jameson Williams in 2022, demonstrates that they are not afraid to take chances and go after the players they believe will help the team win.

Moreover, Holmes, along with Campbell has been able to create a winning culture within the Lions organization. This is something that has been missing from the franchise for many years. The team's recent success is a testament to the hard work and dedication that Holmes and his team have put into building a winning team. The Lions are no longer content with simply being an also-ran in the NFL. They want to win, and they are willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen.

Dan Campbell is leading players Holmes is giving him

In his second season leading the franchise, Campbell has already shown that he is capable of leading the team to success. The Lions finished the 2022 season with a 9-8 record, narrowly missing out on the playoffs. However, despite falling short of their goal, the team demonstrated resilience and a willingness to fight until the very end. This kind of determination is what separates great teams from average ones, and it bodes well for the Lions' future.

Talk is cheap but the Lions are about to back it up

Of course, talk is cheap in the NFL. Just because the Lions are saying all the right things doesn't mean they will be able to back it up on the field. However, there is reason to believe that the Lions are the real deal. They have the talent, the coaching, and the mindset to compete with the best teams in the league. While there are no guarantees in the NFL, it would be foolish to count the Lions out before they've even had a chance to prove themselves.

All of this is great news for Lions fans, who have been waiting for a team they can be proud of. For too long, the Lions have been a punchline in the NFL, a team that other teams look forward to playing because they know they'll likely come away with a win. But that is starting to change. The Lions are no longer content with being the butt of jokes. They want to be the ones doing the laughing.

Bottom Line: The Lions have put the NFL on High Alert

Brad Holmes has put the NFL on high alert. They have a winning culture, a talented roster, and a leadership team that is committed to winning. While it remains to be seen whether the Lions will be able to live up to their lofty expectations, there is reason to be optimistic about the team's future. After years of disappointment, Lions fans finally have something to look forward to. The Lions may not have won the division since 1993, but with the changes that have been made, that streak is about to come to an end in 2023.