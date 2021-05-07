Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes releases statement regarding Frank Ragnow extension

Sharing is caring!

On Friday, the Detroit Lions made it official that they have given center Frank Ragnow a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2026 season.

Lions GM Brad Holmes released the following statement regarding his decision to give Ragnow an extension.

From Detroit Lions:

STATEMENT FROM LIONS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BRAD HOLMES:

“Frank is a foundational piece of what we’re building in Detroit and he is everything that we’re looking for in a Lion. Frank plays the game the right way and has dedicated himself to improving his craft each season. We are ecstatic to come to this agreement and to have Frank be a leader on our team for years to come.”