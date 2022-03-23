Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reportedly swung and missed on free agent LB

One position the Detroit Lions need to improve before the start of the 2022 season is linebacker.

According to a report from ESPN, Lions GM Brad Holmes attempted to sign former Los Angeles Rams linebacker, Cory Littleton but he was not able to seal the deal.

From ESPN:

For a little Rams flavor, Detroit GM Brad Holmes — Les Snead’s top lieutenant in Los Angeles before taking the Lions’ job — was interested in signing linebacker Cory Littleton, who rose to fame as a do-it-all Ram a few years back. Littleton chose Carolina, which guaranteed $2 million of his $2.6 million deal. But Detroit is in the linebacker market, so don’t be surprised if it fills a spot there soon.

Nation, should the Lions have sweetened the pot enough to land Littleton?