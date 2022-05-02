Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reportedly ticked off NFL during 2022 NFL Draft

The night before the draft, in Vegas, Aidan Hutchinson’s sister, Aria, said as the pre-draft pressure was getting to everyone in the family: “Please, please, please let him get picked by Detroit!” Think of that. When’s the last time someone has wanted a loved one to go to the Detroit Lions? Night Train Lane? Joe Schmidt? The Hutchinsons live near Ford Field and are close, granted. But if they didn’t believe that the Lions had a chance to escape their hellhole, they’d never have been begging for Aidan to land there. The Lions felt similarly. After the Jaguars picked Travon Walker number one, the Lions told the league the pick was in, and it was Hutchinson—within a minute of the Walker pick. “We turned the card in so fast the league got mad at us,” said one Lion official.

Whenever you get the top prospect on your board AND piss off the NFL, you know it is a great day!

Way to go, Brad Holmes!

Skyy Moore to the Chiefs: Can Moore Take Advantage of the Stellar Landing Spot?

Skyy Moore had a draft position over/under of 35.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook. He ended up falling way past that — going 54th overall — but the landing spot couldn’t have been better for his fantasy prospects as he went to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Moore was a production monster at Western Michigan. In his final season, he posted a 39.5% target share, which ranks in the 99th percentile, per PlayerProfiler. He also recorded a 90th-percentile college dominator rating. That final campaign resulted in a 94-catch, 1,283-yard season in which Moore scored 10 times.

Will Moore make a big impact right away in Kansas City?

Click here to read the rest