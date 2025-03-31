Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Reveals Decision on Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions appear to be locking in one of their most electrifying young talents for the long haul.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes confirmed on Monday that the team is trending toward exercising the fifth-year option on wide receiver Jameson Williams. The move would keep Williams under contract through the 2026 season at a guaranteed salary of $15.493 million.

“Look, it’s heading that way that we are most likely gonna be doing that,” Holmes shared while speaking at the NFL’s annual league meetings, per ESPN.

Jameson Williams: An Emerging Star

Drafted in the first round, Williams has steadily carved out a role in Detroit’s high-powered offense. Known for his blazing speed and big-play ability, the young wideout has developed into a reliable target behind Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Though he’s just beginning to reach his potential, the Lions are clearly banking on his growth continuing over the next few years — with the option year providing both financial security for Williams and team flexibility moving forward.

Long-Term Options Remain

While the fifth-year option is a strong step toward future commitment, Detroit could still pursue a multi-year extension before that contract expires. And if necessary, the Lions would retain the ability to place the franchise tag on Williams in 2027 to further extend his stay in the Motor City.

For now, the message is clear: Detroit sees Jameson Williams as a key piece of its offensive future.