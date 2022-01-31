Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes says coaching in Senior Bowl is ‘critical phase’ to their process

The Detroit Lions finished the 2021 season with the second-to-worst record in the NFL, which made them a candidate to coach in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, which will take place in Mobile, Alabama.

On Monday, Lions GM Brad Holmes was in Mobile and he talked about the opportunity to coach at the Senior Bowl being a “critical phase” in the team’s process.

From Detroit News:

“This is a critical phase in our process, and it’s all a puzzle you want to put together by April,” Holmes said. “Just so happens that this piece of the puzzle has a little more oomph because of the opportunity we have to coach the game. It’s a little more firepower, but having success is getting all our questions answered, and we might not get every question answered, but it’s just a great start both on the field, from an intangible standpoint, from a development standpoint, but also evaluations.”

There is certainly a ton of talent at this year’s Senior Bowl and it would not be at all surprising to see one or more players selected by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft.