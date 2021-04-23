Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes says he is willing to move up in 2021 NFL Draft

Sharing is caring!

For Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes to truly win the 2021 NFL Draft, in my humble opinion, he has to find a way to trade down.

On Friday, Holmes met with the media and he said he is “prepared” and “willing” to move up or down in the upcoming draft.

“At 7 we do have cluster of players that we’re comfortable picking, but at the same time we will be very prepared and also willing to move in either direction,” Holmes said.

Keep in mind that there are plenty of smoke signals sent out at this time of year but it is interesting that Holmes claims he is “prepared” and also “willing” to trade up in the draft.