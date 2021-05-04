Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes says he violated draft rule when selecting Penei Sewell

Sharing is caring!

With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected OT Penei Sewell out of Oregon.

On Tuesday, Lions GM Brad Holmes joined the Stoney & Jansen Show on 97.1 the Ticket and he admitted that he violated a draft rule by turning in the pick too soon, rather than waiting until the end of the team’s 10-minute window.

From 97.1 the Ticket:

“We did get some (trade) dialogue from other teams, but when he fell I just said, ‘You know what, I’m just gonna go ahead and turn this pick in and do it immediately,'” Holmes said Tuesday on the Stoney & Jansen Show. “I found out afterward I was kind of in violation because I did it a little bit too early. But I just couldn’t really hold really back that excitement that we had to get him.”

Holmes will not be penalized in any way for turning in the pick too soon and Sewell will be a Lion so all is good!