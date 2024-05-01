Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Was Prepared To Make A Different 1st Round Trade

Brad Holmes was prepared to get another player he loved

The 2024 NFL Draft was a stage for strategic maneuvers and high-stakes decisions, and the Detroit Lions were right at the heart of the drama. General Manager Brad Holmes‘ calculated aggression saw the team successfully secure Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the 24th overall pick, a move that was both surprising and strategic. However, new details have emerged suggesting that the Lions had other plans that could have reshaped their draft night.

Draft Day Strategy: Flexibility and Foresight

Brad Holmes revealed post-Draft Day 1 that the Lions were originally poised to move up in the draft, but not necessarily for Arnold. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Lions had laid the groundwork for a potential trade aimed at selecting Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson.

“Detroit had actually laid groundwork for a trade up—I believe Missouri DE Darius Robinson was the target—which made it easy to pivot and get aggressive in going up from No. 29 to No. 24 to land a falling Arnold,” Breer noted.

The Ideal Fit: Darius Robinson

Robinson, known for his exemplary character and defensive prowess, would have been an ideal fit for the Lions. His abilities as a robust edge setter and effective run defender complement the qualities of Detroit’s existing defensive stalwart, Aidan Hutchinson. Furthermore, Robinson’s skill in providing interior pass rush on crucial downs made him a highly attractive prospect for Detroit’s defensive schema.

The Pivot to Terrion Arnold

As the first round unfolded, it became clear that Arnold was unexpectedly still available later than many experts had anticipated. This shift in the draft landscape prompted the Lions to adapt their strategy swiftly. The groundwork already established for a potential trade up facilitated a decisive pivot, allowing Detroit to secure Arnold, who was widely regarded as one of the top defensive talents in the draft.

Ultimately, the Lions’ adaptability on draft night underscores a well-prepared strategy by Holmes and his team. While they were prepared to enhance their defensive line with Robinson, the opportunity to draft Arnold provided an unexpected but welcome boost to their secondary. This ability to adjust and capitalize on the draft’s dynamics not only secured a top talent but also demonstrated the Lions’ proactive and strategic approach to building a competitive team for the upcoming NFL season.