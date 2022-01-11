Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes weighs in on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s rookie season

When the Detroit Lions snagged USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, I personally pumped my fist because I felt like he would be the next Golden Tate.

Another person who was very excited about the pick was Lions GM Brad Holmes, who also celebrated when St. Brown was still available in Round 4.

Well, we were both correct as St. Brown burst onto the NFL scene in his rookie season, catching 90 passes for 912 yards and six total TDs.

On Tuesday, Holmes held his season-ending press conference and he gushed about St. Brown, saying “he was who we thought he was going to be.”

“St. Brown, he was who we thought he was going to be .. you can say he’s a fourth-round pick, but Amon-Ra, he reminded me of some of the guys that reminded me of some of the guys back in L.A. He’s a culture fit for what we’re about.”