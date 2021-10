As it stands, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to reports, Lions GM Brad Holmes is at the Rose Bowl on Saturday to scout Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions select No. 1 overall so they can select Thibodeaux?

3 NFL GMs at the Rose Bowl. All of their teams are vying for No. 1 pick and evaluating Kayvon Thibodeaux.https://t.co/MEQNw3rKHA — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) October 23, 2021