Did Detroit Lions GM land the No. 2 linebacker in the NFL?

By Arnold Powell

After finishing the 2019 regular season with a 3-12-1 record, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn certainly had a lot of improvements to make if the team is going to contend for a playoff spot in 2020.

The biggest problem for the Lions in 2019 was the defense, which was one of the worst in franchise history.

In order to help improve that side of the ball, Quinn went out and added former New England Patriots linebacker, Jamie Collins.

The signing certainly should help the Lions improve but according to a survey conducted by ESPN, Collins is a top 10 linebacker (No. 8) in the NFL. In fact, one NFL coordinator believes Collins is the No. 2 linebacker in the league.

From ESPN:

Collins is listed as an outside linebacker but was so much more in New England, a hybrid option with three interceptions, seven sacks and three forced fumbles in 2019.

The 255-pounder moves like a gymnast.

“He can cover running backs, good blitzer, lines up as edge rusher or off the ball,” said an NFL coordinator who voted him No. 2. “Very instinctive, good football intelligence and makes plays.”

The key is using Collins correctly. He gets knocked for less-productive years in Cleveland, but coaches say he was miscast as an edge rusher, which was “good for us [opposing teams], because the other stuff Jamie does is scary.”

One veteran NFL linebacker says Detroit — which signed Collins to a three-year, $27 million deal in March — should use Collins as the “mike” linebacker, where “he’s been a monster in the past.”

“There’s no one like him,” said a veteran NFL offensive assistant coach. “If you use him to attack the underneath stuff and at the line of scrimmage like Bill [Belichick] did, he’s top five.”

Here’s something to keep in mind: Collins played 33 snaps (53% of the defensive plays) in New England’s playoff loss to Tennessee, which might tell us what the Patriots thought about his run defense.

Time will tell if Collins is going to a good addition to the Lions defense, but one thing is for sure, it’s nice to read about players, coaches, executives saying great things about him.

Arnold Powell

