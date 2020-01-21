Detroit Lions go much different direction in 2019 NFL re-draft

When the Detroit Lions were on the clock with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was pretty excited. After all, the player I was hoping they would select (Ed Oliver) was still available after the first seven picks went about as I expected they would.

But when the pick was announced as TE T.J. Hockenson, I was disappointed.

Now, I do believe that Hockenson will be a very good TE for the Lions for a long time, but my preference was for GM Bob Quinn to further solidify the defensive side of the ball by selecting Oliver.

In a piece recently published by ESPN, 32 writers did a re-draft and when the Lions pick came around at No. 8, Oliver was the pick made by Lions beat writer, Michael Rothstein.

From ESPN:

Nation, if you had a chance to re-draft, who would you select? Would Hockenson be your pick or would you go in a different direction?

In case you were wondering, T.J. Hockenson was selected No. 30 overall by the Green Bay Packers in the ESPN 2019 NFL re-draft.