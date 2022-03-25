Detroit Lions grab QB of future in Chad Reuters NFL Mock Draft 1.0

The 2022 NFL Draft is just over one month away and the predictions continue about who the Detroit Lions will select with the No. 2 overall pick.

Chad Reuters of NFL.com has released his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 and he has the Lions selecting QB Malik Willis out of Liberty with the No. 2 overall pick.

Here is what Reuters has to say about the Lions selecting Willis at No. 2.

Round 1 – No. 2 overall – Malik Willis (QB)

Willis had a lot of fun making big throws at his pro day, but that performance is not why I have him going second overall. He’s been one of my favorite players in this class all year; I projected him being picked at No. 3 in my first mock draft. Head coach Dan Campbell stated during his NFL Scouting Combine press conference that he’s willing to change his offense to fit the skills of the best football player he can get at the position. I don’t think that was meant as a hint, but it at least shows that some teams are open to taking a playmaker instead of requiring robotic efficiency from their signal-caller. With Jared Goff in place for 2022, Willis could get a great opportunity to hone his craft until his chance arrives.