Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions grab stud RB and sleeper QB in latest 7-round mock draft

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

The countdown is officially on as we head towards the 2020 NFL Draft.

In the latest full 7-round mock draft posted by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, the Detroit Lions grab Darius Slay’s replacement with the No. 3 overall pick, one of the greatest college RBs in history in the second round, and then a sleeper quarterback in the fifth round.

Here is who Brugler has the Lions selecting with each of their picks.

1st Round

3. Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
The Lions are hoping a team trades up to No. 2 for a quarterback so Chase Young falls in their laps, but if that doesn’t happen (and they don’t receive a trade offer to move back), they will be just fine with his Ohio State teammate. With Darius Slay now in Philadelphia, Okudah will grow into the CB1 role in Detroit.

2nd Round

35. Detroit Lions – Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

3rd Round

67. Detroit Lions – Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

85. Detroit Lions (from PHI) – Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

4th Round

109. Detroit Lions – Jonah Jackson, OG, Ohio State

5th Round

149. Detroit Lions – Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

166. Detroit Lions (from PHI) – Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

6th Round

182. Detroit Lions – Braden Mann, PT, Texas A&M

7th Round

235. Detroit Lions (from NE) – Cale Garrett, LB, Missouri

Nation, would you be happy if the NFL Draft played out like this for the Detroit Lions?

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Former Pistons C Bill Laimbeer weighs in on GOAT debate

Comments

