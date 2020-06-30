Detroit Lions grab top-ranked IDL in 2021 NFL Mock Draft

We are still waiting patiently (and hoping) for the Detroit Lions 2020 training camp to kick-off but that does not mean those of us who are obsessed with the NFL Draft are not looking ahead at least a little bit.

In my first 2021 NFL Mock Draft, which I conducted via The Draft Network’s simulator, the Lions have the No. 9 overall pick.

When the Lions (me) were on the clock, I was torn between IDL Marvin Wilson out of Florida State and WR DeVonta Smith out of Alabama.

After some deep thought, I made the decision to select Wilson to solidify what will likely be a weak Lions defensive line in 2020. Not surprisingly, Smith went with the next pick.

Nation, who would you select if you were Lions GM Bob Quinn and the board played out like it did for me?