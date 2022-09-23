Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions grant wish for long time fan with ALS

By AJ Reilly  - VP of Media Operations
Last night was like any other night until I opened Twitter. I normally have Twitter notifications on and it is usually just a bunch of sports news. But last night I had a tweet from an old colleague:

I don’t have any connections to the Detroit Lions per se, but I do have social media. And so I responded. I knew that if nothing else, a Lions fan like Tyson Gottfredson, would at minimum get a shout-out on our shows here at Detroit Sports Nation. But word travels fast, and the Detroit Lions being the type of organization they are, responded in kind. They produced a great shout-out video to a fan who is going through a much bigger battle than even they do on Sundays.

We here at Detroit Sports Nation send our best to Tyson in his battle with ALS and will continue to wish him all the strength and comfort during this battle. One Pride, Tyson, One Pride.

 

