The Detroit Lions received some encouraging injury news Thursday afternoon, and the timing couldn’t be much better.

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After several key players missed Wednesday’s practice, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Tyleik Williams were all back on the field Thursday as Detroit continued preparing for Sunday’s massive NFC North showdown against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. In fact, according to reports, every player who missed practice on Wednesday was out on the field on Thursday.

And that wasn’t the only positive development.

All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph participated in practice for the second consecutive day as he continues working toward his long-awaited return.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown Return to Practice

According to a Thursday afternoon update from Justin Rogers, all Lions players were accounted for during the portion of practice open to reporters.

That’s especially encouraging considering Wednesday’s initial injury report.

Gibbs missed Wednesday’s session with a shoulder injury, while St. Brown was sidelined by an ankle issue. Williams, meanwhile, was dealing with an illness.

As we reported earlier Thursday, Gibbs’ absence raised some concerns after he appeared to suffer an injury during Sunday’s 20-17 victory over Green Bay.

However, his return to the practice field is certainly a positive sign.

St. Brown’s presence is equally encouraging considering his importance to Detroit’s passing attack.

While their official Thursday participation designations have not yet been released, seeing both offensive stars back on the field is exactly what Lions fans wanted.

Kerby Joseph Continues Making Progress

Perhaps the most interesting development involves Joseph, who was spotted practicing for the second straight day.

Rogers noted that Joseph was wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg Thursday as he continued working his way back from a knee injury that has kept him out of game action for more than a year.

The Lions officially opened Joseph’s 21-day practice window Wednesday, allowing him to resume football activities while remaining on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

According to Detroit’s official update, head coach Dan Campbell intends to gradually increase Joseph’s workload as the safety rebuilds his conditioning and adjusts to football movements.

Thursday’s appearance represents another positive step, although it does not necessarily mean Joseph will be available against Minnesota.

Still, the overall news is encouraging.

The Lions are 4-2, preparing for arguably their biggest game of the season, and several important contributors appear to be moving in the right direction.

Thursday’s official injury report will provide a clearer picture, but for now, Detroit has plenty of reasons to feel better about its health heading into Sunday.