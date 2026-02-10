Detroit Lions Great Tracy Scroggins Dies

The Detroit Lions are mourning the loss of one of the most productive defensive players in franchise history.

Tracy Scroggins, a former Lions defensive end and linebacker who spent his entire 10-year NFL career in Detroit, has passed away at the age of 56. The team announced the news Monday evening. No cause of death was disclosed.

Scroggins wasn’t just a long-tenured Lion — he was one of the most impactful pass rushers the organization has ever seen.

Drafted in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft, Scroggins arrived in Detroit after playing college football at Coffeyville Community College and Tulsa. From the moment he stepped onto the field, he became a fixture on the Lions’ defense throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

By the time his career ended in 2001, Scroggins had cemented his place in team history.

His 60½ career sacks rank third all-time in Lions history, trailing only Robert Porcher (95½) and Mike Cofer (62½). Over 142 career games, Scroggins also totaled:

321 tackles

8 forced fumbles

1 interception

During his decade in Detroit, the Lions finished above .500 five times, with Scroggins playing a key role as a relentless edge presence who could rush the passer or drop into coverage.

But to those closest to him, football was only part of his legacy.

In a statement provided to TMZ, Scroggins’ family shared a heartfelt tribute that spoke to who he was away from the field:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Tracy Scroggins. Tracy was a devoted father, cherished family member, and loyal friend whose life was marked by remarkable strength and perseverance. While many knew him for his career as a professional football player in the NFL, those closest to him knew him as a kind-hearted and generous man who cared deeply for his family and friends.”

Scroggins’ passing is a significant loss for the Lions organization and its fanbase — especially those who remember the grit and toughness of Detroit football during the 1990s.

He leaves behind a legacy of loyalty, production, and professionalism — the kind of player every franchise hopes to build around and every locker room is better for having.

Rest in peace, Tracy Scroggins.