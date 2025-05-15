NFL Week 1: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Point Spread Revealed

The NFL dropped the full schedule. Now Vegas is weighing in.
With the 2025 season opener just under four months away, sportsbooks have started releasing Week 1 betting odds, and the Detroit Lions have landed in an interesting spot: road favorites at Lambeau Field.
Let that sink in.
TL;DR
The Detroit Lions are 1-point favorites over the Green Bay Packers in their 2025 season opener, according to ESPN BET. The game is set for Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET, and will mark the Lions’ fourth straight trip to Lambeau Field. Despite Green Bay’s playoff finish in 2024, Detroit’s recent dominance and returning core make them the betting favorite.
A Rare Role for the Lions
If you’ve followed Detroit football for more than a few years, the idea of opening the season as favorites at Lambeau Field feels like something out of a Madden simulation.
But this is the new reality in Detroit.
- The Lions went 15-2 in 2024 and won their second consecutive NFC North title.
- They bring back stars like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Brian Branch.
- They’ve won their last three games at Lambeau — and Dan Campbell is 3-1 there as head coach.
So yeah, oddsmakers aren’t giving Detroit a courtesy point. They’re respecting what this team is now.
Why the Line Is So Close
Despite Detroit’s dominance last year, this line makes sense.
- It’s still Green Bay. At home. In Week 1.
- The Packers went to the playoffs last year and handed the Lions one of their two regular season losses.
- Despite struggling a bit in 2024, Packers signal caller Jordan Love is a solid NFL quarterback and he has the ability to be a difference maker.
This is expected to be a back-and-forth game between two teams with legit playoff aspirations. The 1-point spread essentially tells you Vegas sees it as a coin flip — with the slightest edge to the team that’s won the division two years running.
What to Watch in Week 1
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. the Packers secondary: Last year, the Sun God struggled against the Packers (7 catches, 56 yards, 1 TD in Week 9 and 5 catches for 43 yards and 0 TDs in Week 14. You know he’ll want to start 2025 with a statement.
- Can Christian Mahogany hold up inside? The rookie right guard will likely be thrown into the fire in his first NFL start, facing a solid Green Bay front.
- Jared Goff vs. the cold-weather narrative: It’s still early September, but anytime Goff plays outdoors, especially on the road, that storyline gets dusted off.
This game isn’t just about bragging rights — it could set the tone for the entire NFC North race.
Key Takeaways
- The Lions are 1-point favorites against the Packers in Week 1, according to ESPN BET.
- This marks the fourth straight year Detroit opens the season away from home.
- The game kicks off Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET, and will be nationally televised on CBS.
- Both teams are playoff-caliber — this could be an early division tiebreaker.
The Bottom Line
The days of the Lions being a Week 1 afterthought are long gone. This team walks into Lambeau with expectations, star power, and a national spotlight.
Being the favorite isn’t a fluke — it’s a reflection of everything Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have built.
Now, it’s about backing it up.
Sources: ESPN.com. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.