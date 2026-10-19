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Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Point Spread Revealed

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers point spread
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The Detroit Lions are coming out of their bye week as betting favorites for their biggest divisional matchup of the season so far. According to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers point spread has Detroit as a 3-point favorite for Sunday’s NFC North showdown at Ford Field.

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Green Bay enters Week 7 at 4-2 and second in the NFC North, a half-game ahead of a Detroit team that sits at 3-2 after its bye, which makes this an important early-season battle for positioning in the division. Detroit is looking to build on its impressive 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, while Green Bay will arrive in town with an opportunity to make a statement against one of its biggest rivals.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Point Spread and Betting Odds

According to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting lines, Detroit is favored by a field goal, with the over/under set at 52.5 points. The Lions are also favored on the moneyline, with the total pointing to expectations of a competitive but potentially high-scoring NFC North matchup.

Betting marketDetroit LionsGreen Bay Packers
Point spread-3 (-115)+3 (-105)
Moneyline-162+136
DraftKings Sportsbook lines as of Monday morning. Betting lines move through the week.

The three-point spread means Detroit must win by at least four points to cover, while a victory by exactly three would result in a push. With the total set at 52.5, oddsmakers are also anticipating plenty of offensive production from Jared Goff and Jordan Love.

Lions Face Important NFC North Test

Detroit enters the matchup with momentum after scoring 45 points against Arizona before enjoying a much-needed bye week. However, the Packers present a different challenge, arriving with the better record of the two teams and an early chance to take the upper hand in the division race.

According to the Lions’ official Week 7 matchup information, Sunday’s game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Ford Field, with FOX televising the contest.

Lions Look to Defend Ford Field

For Dan Campbell and the Lions, the stakes are significant even this early in the season. Detroit will be looking to protect its home field and gain an important head-to-head advantage over Green Bay.

Detroit is currently a 3-point favorite, but this rivalry has all the ingredients for another hard-fought NFC North showdown. Whether the Lions can carry their offensive momentum into Week 7 remains one of the biggest questions heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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