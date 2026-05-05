Detroit Lions ‘Grittiest’ 2026 Draft Pick Revealed

If you want to understand how the Detroit Lions build their roster, you start with one defining trait.

Grit.

It is not just a slogan in Allen Park. It is a standard. And every year, Pride of Detroit’s Erik Schlitt puts that standard to the test with his “Grit Index,” a detailed breakdown of how each prospect aligns with the identity Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell demand.

This year, one player stood clearly above the rest.

Detroit Lions Grit Index crowns Blake Miller

Out of the seven players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, first-round pick Blake Miller earned the highest Grit Index score on the Lions’ board.

Miller posted a 9.67 score, the sixth-highest mark Schlitt handed out across the entire class.

That number is not just impressive. It reinforces exactly why Detroit made him the pick at No. 17 overall.

“With Miller one of the six players landing in the ‘upper elite,’ plus the Lions’ need at right tackle, the dots connected in a way that made him the logical choice at pick No. 17 in the first round,” Schlitt wrote. “In fact, he was such a good fit that he was the primary focus of our first article, which delved deeper into certain positions.”

From the start, this was about more than filling a need.

It was about finding the right type of player.

What makes Blake Miller the “grittiest” pick?

The Grit Index is built around specific traits the Lions value. Miller checks every single one.

Schlitt outlined the key factors that pushed Miller to the top among offensive tackles, and each one tells a piece of the story.

Leadership stands out immediately. Miller served as a team captain at Clemson, a role that reflects how he carries himself both on and off the field.

His intelligence is another separator. Known as a film junkie, Miller’s preparation shows up in his consistency and on-field execution.

Then there is perseverance.

Despite deep ties to Ohio, including a father who graduated from Ohio State and an offer from the Buckeyes, Miller chose his own path at Clemson. That decision speaks to his independence and mindset.

Durability and toughness define Detroit Lions identity

If there is one area where Miller truly embodies Detroit’s identity, it is toughness.

He started 54 straight games over four seasons at Clemson, setting a program record. Availability matters in the NFL, and Miller has already proven he can be counted on.

His toughness goes even deeper.

Miller broke his wrist during spring workouts and missed just one practice for surgery. He returned to the field the very next day.

That was the only practice he missed in his entire college career.

That level of commitment is exactly what the Lions look for.

The Lions consistently prioritize players who live the game.

Miller fits that mold perfectly.

He has been committed to his craft from a young age, starting weight training at just eight years old and later becoming a state champion wrestler in high school. That background shows up in his physicality and leverage at the line of scrimmage.

His work ethic and dependability also stood out during the evaluation process.

According to an NFL scout quoted in Dane Brugler’s The Beast, “I think he missed one practice in four years. The thought of letting down his coaches and teammates kills him.”

That quote captures everything the Lions want in a player.

Detroit Lions double down on their identity

The selection of Miller is not just about talent.

It is about reinforcing a culture.

Detroit has built its roster around players who are tough, reliable, and fully committed to the team. The Grit Index is simply a reflection of that philosophy.

By landing the highest-scoring player in their class, the Lions are continuing to double down on what has already worked.

Miller may not have been the flashiest pick.

But based on everything the Lions value, he may have been the most important one.