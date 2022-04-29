Detroit Lions had offer on table for San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Unless you have been locked in a soundproof room for the day, you have almost certainly heard that the Detroit Lions traded up to No. 12 in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to select WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

But according to a report from Ian Rapoport, prior to selecting Williams, the Lions made an offer to the San Francisco 49ers for WR Deebo Samuel.

“The Jets offered pick 10 and a (later) pick swap, so basically like the equivalent of between pick 13 and pick 14,” Rapoport said. “And the 49ers wouldn’t do it. The Lions had an offer on the table. Of course, the Lions ended up moving up for Jameson Williams, so they go their guy eventually.

“The 49ers just wouldn’t engage and I think everyone was just sort of waiting.”

"The Jets & the Lions both made offers for Deebo Samuel & the 49ers wouldn't do it" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UiOlTFzO5y — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2022

