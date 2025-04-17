Detroit Lions Drop Ford Field Haiku to Celebrate National Haiku Day

The Detroit Lions celebrated National Haiku Day in #OnePride fashion, sharing a poetic tribute to Ford Field and the city of Detroit. Here's the full haiku and what it means to fans.

In honor of National Haiku Day, the Detroit Lions dropped a poetic gem that perfectly blends football passion with Motor City pride.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Lions shared a short and sweet haiku in front of a backdrop of Ford Field and the Detroit skyline:

Detroit Lions Drop #OnePride Haiku

Simple, powerful, and right on brand with the heart of #OnePride.

The team’s official social post gave fans a little nod to Detroit’s grit, the unity of the Lions faithful, and the thunderous energy inside Ford Field. And let’s be honest—who knew a haiku could make us want to run through a wall for Dan Campbell?

Between clever social content like this and the high expectations heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Lions continue to connect with fans in fun, authentic ways.

Happy Haiku Day, indeed.