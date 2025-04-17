Detroit Lions Drop Ford Field Haiku to Celebrate National Haiku Day

The Detroit Lions celebrated National Haiku Day in #OnePride fashion, sharing a poetic tribute to Ford Field and the city of Detroit. Here's the full haiku and what it means to fans.

In honor of National Haiku Day, the Detroit Lions dropped a poetic gem that perfectly blends football passion with Motor City pride.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Lions shared a short and sweet haiku in front of a backdrop of Ford Field and the Detroit skyline:

Detroit Lions Drop #OnePride Haiku

Simple, powerful, and right on brand with the heart of #OnePride.

The team’s official social post gave fans a little nod to Detroit’s grit, the unity of the Lions faithful, and the thunderous energy inside Ford Field. And let’s be honest—who knew a haiku could make us want to run through a wall for Dan Campbell?

Between clever social content like this and the high expectations heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Lions continue to connect with fans in fun, authentic ways.

Happy Haiku Day, indeed.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

