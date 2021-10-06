Detroit Lions Hall of Fame WR Calvin Johnson joins NFL’s “Crucial Catch” initiative

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson was enshrined in football immortality earlier this year, having been inducted as a first-ballot player and becoming only the third wideout given the honor in the past 25 years. And he’s partnered with the NFL on an important new initiative.

The NFL recently launched “The Crucial Catch”, which addresses early detection and risk reduction efforts across multiple types of cancers. Johnson will be a part of it, and shared a personal story on his Instagram account on how early detection saved his mother:

Among Johnson’s career accolades include sporting the best three year stretch by a receiver in NFL history. A three time All-Pro selection, he holds the NFL season record for receiving yards with 1,964.