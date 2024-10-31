Detroit Lions Halloween Injury Report Is Not Too Scary

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 9 matchup, they’ve released an injury report on Halloween that, thankfully, doesn’t look too alarming for fans. Though a few key players appeared on the list, the report suggests that most of the lineup should be available.

Key Players Limited or Sidelined in Practice

Among the players who didn’t practice early in the week, Josh Paschal (illness) and Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) were absent for both Wednesday and Thursday sessions. Their statuses will be crucial to monitor as the week progresses, with the hope that they can make a recovery in time for game day.

Taylor Decker, who’s dealing with a chest injury, sat out on Wednesday but returned in a limited capacity on Thursday. Decker’s return to practice is a promising sign for the Lions' offensive line, as he’s one of their most consistent and dependable blockers.

Promising Signs for Key Starters

Jared Goff (ankle) and Frank Ragnow (rest) both sat out on Wednesday but were back to full participation by Thursday. This is great news for Lions fans, as Goff has been in top form this season, and Ragnow’s presence in the center of the line is invaluable.

Meanwhile, Graham Glasgow, Levi Onwuzurike, D.J. Reader, and Kevin Zeitler also missed Wednesday’s practice due to rest but returned to full participation by Thursday. Their presence signals that these veterans are simply taking scheduled rest days to manage their workload as the season goes on.

New and Returning Players on the List

The Lions have listed Mekhi Wingo (ankle) for the first time this week; he was a limited participant on Thursday. Additionally, rookie Brodric Martin (knee) and Sione Vaki (knee) were both listed as full participants on Thursday, showing that their injuries are under control and they’re likely available for the game.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Josh Paschal DL Illness NP NP Malcolm Rodriguez LB Ankle NP NP Taylor Decker T Chest NP LP Mekhi Wingo DL Ankle Not listed LP Graham Glasgow G Rest NP FP Jared Goff QB Ankle NP FP Brodric Martin DL Knee FP FP Levi Onwuzurike DL Rest NP FP Frank Ragnow C Rest NP FP D.J. Reader DL Rest NP FP Sione Vaki RB Knee NP FP Kevin Zeitler G Rest NP FP

The Bottom Line

All things considered, this Halloween injury report isn’t looking too frightening for the Lions. With key players like Goff, Decker, and Ragnow showing signs of availability, Detroit seems poised to field a healthy roster. As long as there are no setbacks, Lions fans can feel confident that their team will be ready to face their next opponent with most of its core lineup intact.