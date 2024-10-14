Detroit Lions Have 3 Realistic Options to Replace Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions' dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys came with a significant loss as defensive standout Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury. Now, the Lions must find a replacement to fill the massive void on their defensive line. Here are three realistic options the Lions could pursue to replace Hutchinson for the remainder of the 2024 season.

1. Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson, who I have suggested the Lions attempt to acquire for years now, has been a force for the Cincinnati Bengals, registering five sacks in the first six games of the 2024 season. Though the Bengals showed little interest in trading him earlier this year, their rough start could lead to a change of heart. While the Bengals might still hope to turn their season around, they could be willing to part ways with the veteran if their struggles continue. Hendrickson would be an ideal fit for the Lions' scheme, bringing veteran leadership and pass-rushing ability to Detroit's defensive front. His aggressive style of play and consistent production make him an enticing option, especially for a team with playoff aspirations.

2. Za'Darius Smith

Another potential trade target is Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith. Though Smith is no longer at the peak of his Pro Bowl form, he remains a highly productive player capable of making an immediate impact. Smith, who had plenty of experience rushing the passer, could step into Hutchinson's role. Smith is effective at setting the edge and getting after the quarterback, which makes him an excellent plug-and-play starter for the Lions' defense. With the Browns off to a dismal 1-5 start, Smith could be acquired at a lower price than his original trade cost, making this a viable and cost-effective move for the Lions.

3. James Houston

James Houston is already on the Lions' roster and could be a natural replacement for Hutchinson. Though Houston has been a healthy scratch for the majority of the season, he’s shown flashes of brilliance during his rookie season in 2022. With Hutchinson sidelined, Houston may have the opportunity to focus on his strength—rushing the passer. Houston could potentially re-emerge as a key player in the Lions' defensive rotation, providing much-needed depth and energy. That said, this is definitely option No. 3 for a reason.

The Bottom Line

While replacing a player of Hutchinson's caliber is no easy task, the Lions have a few realistic options to consider. Whether it's through a trade for Hendrickson or Smith, or promoting from within with Houston, the Lions have paths forward as they look to continue their push for a deep playoff run.