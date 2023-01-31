Detroit Lions have 7 former players in Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl LVII matchup has been set and it will be the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas Chiefs for all the marbles. Though the Detroit Lions will not be playing in this year's Super Bowl, they will have some former players who will get in on the action. In fact, according to Jeremy Reisman, there are a combined total of seven former Detroit players who are currently rostered by the Eagles and Chiefs.

Former Lions players on the Eagles' roster

Here are the four former Detroit players who are currently on the Eagles' roster:

CB Darius Slay

DT Ndamukong Suh

P Arryn Siposs

CB Andre Chachere

Note: Siposs is on injured reserve and Chachere is on the practice squad

Former Lions players on the Chiefs' roster

Here are the three former Detroit players who are currently on the Chiefs' roster:

FB Michael Burton

DT Danny Shelton

K Matthew Wright

Note: Shelton is currently on the practice squad and Wright is unlikely to play with Harrison Butker being healthy.



