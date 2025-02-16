Detroit Lions Have Better Odds Than Most To Land Aaron Rodgers

Let me begin by making something crystal clear: THE DETROIT LIONS ARE NOT GOING TO MAKE A MOVE TO ACQUIRE AARON RODGERS!

That being said, DraftKings has released the odds for where Rodgers will play in 2025, and the Lions actually have better odds than most to land him.

Why is Aaron Rodgers Available?

On Thursday, the New York Jets officially announced (we passed along the news on Super Bowl Sunday) that they are parting ways with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers was a member of the Jets for two seasons, failed to live up to the hype, and, to be honest, became more of a distraction than anything for an organization in shambles. Now, Rodgers is available, and it will be interesting to see where he plays in 2025.

Detroit Lions Odds to Land Aaron Rodgers

DraftKings has released the odds for where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2025, and the Pittsburgh Steelers (+250) and Las Vegas Raiders (+275) lead the way, with the San Francisco 49ers (+400) and Tennessee Titans (+450) not too far behind.

As you can see below, the Detroit Lions are +7500 to acquire Rodgers, which is tied for No. 14 in the league. This means the Lions have better odds to land Rodgers than over half of the eligible teams in the NFL!

Aaron Rodgers By the Numbers

Regular Season Career Stats:

Games Played: 20 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. statmuse.com

20 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. statmuse.com Passing Attempts: 8,414

8,414 Completions: 5,477

5,477 Completion Percentage: 65.1%

65.1% Passing Yards: 62,952

62,952 Touchdowns: 503

503 Interceptions: 105

105 Passer Rating: 102.6 (highest in NFL history for quarterbacks with a minimum of 1,500 attempts) en.wikipedia.org

Playoff Career Stats:

Playoff Games Played: 24

24 Playoff Passing Attempts: 1,004

1,004 Playoff Completions: 648

648 Playoff Completion Percentage: 64.6%

64.6% Playoff Passing Yards: 7,500

7,500 Playoff Touchdowns: 45

45 Playoff Interceptions: 13

13 Playoff Passer Rating: 96.5

Bottom Line

If I were an NFL general manager, I would not touch Aaron Rodgers with a 10-foot pole. Yes, despite being 41 years old, Rodgers still has some gas left in the tank, but the baggage he brings along with him is just too much. The reason why the Jets are parting ways with Rodgers is that new head coach Aaron Glenn wants to build a solid culture within the organization. The fact that the decision was quickly made to kick Rodgers to the curb is extremely telling.