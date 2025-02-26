Detroit Lions Have Formal Meeting With Potential Wingman for Aidan Hutchinson

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is being held in Indianapolis this week, and the Detroit Lions have plenty of representatives, including GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell in attendance to meet with some of the prospects, and to watch them workout. According to reports, the Lions have met with one of the top EDGE prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, Mike Green.

Why it Matters

In case you have not heard, the Lions did not have the greatest pass rush in 2024, and most believe they will either sign a free-agent EDGE or add on via the upcoming NFL Draft. Though Green has been soaring up draft boards over the past couple of months, many have linked him as a fit for the Lions.

Who is Mike Green?

Mike Green had a breakout 2024 season with Marshal, establishing himself as one of the top EDGE rushers in college football. The FBS sack leader with 17 sacks, Green also set the Sun Belt Conference record, a testament to his dominance. His exceptional performance earned him Walter Camp First Team All-American honors and the Sun Belt Player of the Year award.

Key Stats : Green posted a tackle for loss in every game but one in 2024.

: Green posted a tackle for loss in every game but one in 2024. Skills : Known for his explosive first step and ability to bend around the edge, Green’s wrestling background provides him with a unique ability to engage blockers.

: Known for his explosive first step and ability to bend around the edge, Green’s wrestling background provides him with a unique ability to engage blockers. Motor: Green’s relentless work ethic and high motor fit the aggressive mentality the Detroit Lions are building around their defense.

Green's consistency, explosive playmaking, and competitive drive make him an intriguing prospect, and a potential standout in the NFL.