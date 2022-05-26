Detroit Lions have ‘handful’ of players miss Thursday’s OTAs

If the Detroit Lions want to have any chance of contending in 2022, they are going to have to avoid the injury bug and have all hands on deck.

On Thursday, the Lions continued Phase 3 of their offseason workout programs as they held voluntary OTAs in Allen Park.

Thursday’s practice was open to the media and Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press noted that there were a number of players who missed practice completely or were limited.

Handful of Detroit Lions miss OTAs, others limited

From Detroit Free Press:

Decker was one of a handful of Lions players who did not practice Thursday. He still is dealing with the residual from a foot injury he suffered in the Lions’ season-ending win over the Green Bay Packers in January, though he said his absence was precautionary and he would be playing if it was the regular season.

Jeff Okudah (Achilles), Jerry Jacobs (knee), T.J. Hockenson (sick), Jameson Williams (knee), James Mitchell (knee), Chase Lucas, Derrick Deese Jr. also were non-active or extremely limited participants, and I did not see Romeo Okwara (Achilles), Michael Brockers or John Penisini, among others.

As noted above, Thursday’s practice was technically voluntary for Detroit Lions players so there is really nothing to be concerned about at this time.

