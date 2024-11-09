fb
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Have Not Yet Worn Teased Uniform Combo [Photo]

By W.G. Brady
In the offseason, the Detroit Lions revealed a fresh set of uniforms with multiple color combinations, giving fans and analysts alike plenty of options to speculate about how the team would mix and match them. Among these potential combinations, the blue/black/blue/black combo stood out, teased by the team but never yet worn on the field.

A Teased, Yet Unseen Combo

As noted by Phil Hecken in a recent Uni Watch article, the Lions have a variety of uniform options thanks to their two helmets, three jerseys, and four different pants. While the possibilities are abundant, the blue helmets with a black lion decal are specifically designed to be paired with the black jersey, accompanied by either blue or black pants. However, the silver helmet and the blue and white jerseys have no black accents, which makes mixing and matching more difficult.

Hecken pointed out that while the Lions have several ways to combine their gear, the combo that works perfectly is the blue/black/blue/black, which the team has only teased so far. This combo, complete with a blue helmet, black jersey, and blue pants, has yet to make its debut during a game, leaving fans eagerly awaiting when they will see it on the field.

A Look at the Teased Combo

As seen in the image below, this uniform set features a striking look with a blue helmet, black jersey, and blue pants, giving a bold and clean aesthetic that hasn’t been displayed in action yet. The Lions have a lot of options for their uniform combinations, but it’s clear that this particular blue/black/blue/black look is one fans are eagerly anticipating.

Looking Ahead

With a variety of uniform choices, it remains to be seen when the Lions will finally don the blue/black/blue/black combination. Whether it’s a future primetime game or a special occasion, the anticipation continues to grow for this stylish and bold uniform pairing. Fans are ready to see this teased combo on the field—hopefully, it won’t be too long before they do!

