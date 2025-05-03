Detroit Lions Have One of the Toughest Strengths of Schedule in 2025

The Detroit Lions face the third-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL for 2025. Here’s a look at their opponents and what it means for their Super Bowl hopes.

Hope you like heavyweight fights, because the Lions are walking straight into one

It’s never easy when you’re the hunted. And in 2025, the Detroit Lions aren’t sneaking up on anyone.

After two straight playoff appearances—including that unforgettable run to the NFC Championship Game in 2023—the Lions are officially wearing the target. They’ve gone from underdog to contender. And that means one thing this fall:

Every game is going to feel like a street fight.

Wait, How Bad Is the Schedule?

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, the Lions have the third-toughest strength of schedule in the entire NFL for 2025. And if you’re keeping score at home, that’s second-toughest in the NFC, trailing only the New York Giants.

Here’s the kicker: this is based on Vegas win totals, not last year’s standings fluff. Translation: Detroit’s schedule isn’t just tough on paper—it’s projected to be legitimately stacked.

Let’s Talk Opponents

We don’t have the full week-by-week schedule just yet (Click Here to see when the schedule will be released), but here’s who we know the Lions will square off with:

Home and Road Games:

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Home Games:

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Road Games:

Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams

That’s nine playoff teams from 2024—and yes, you read that correctly: the Chiefs, Ravens, Eagles, Bengals, and Commanders are all on the schedule. Might as well start icing those knees now.

First-Place Problems

This is what happens when you win your division. The NFL hands you a first-place schedule and says, “Good luck, champ.”

It’s a gauntlet. Every week will be a measuring stick. And it’s not just the top-tier quarterbacks—Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow—it’s the defenses too. The Steelers and Ravens don’t exactly throw out welcome mats.

Why It’s Still Not All Doom and Gloom

Here’s the good news: the Lions are built for this.

Jared Goff is coming off another solid season.

Ben Johnson may be gone, but John Morton takes over an offense stacked with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and rising WR Jameson Williams.

The defense added serious muscle with Tyleik Williams, Terrion Arnold (Year 2), and D.J. Reed.

Oh—and Brian Branch is a certified Pro Bowler now.

Add in Dan Campbell’s vibe, and this team won’t back down from anyone. But they’ll need to prove they can win gritty games, especially on the road.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have gone from hopeful to hunted. And the NFL took notice. This 2025 schedule? It’s a litmus test—one that could either harden this team into a true Super Bowl contender or expose some cracks they need to patch up quick.

Either way, buckle up. Because the road to Vegas (or maybe New Orleans?) runs through the fire.