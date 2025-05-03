Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule

Detroit Lions Have One of the Toughest Strengths of Schedule in 2025

The Detroit Lions face the third-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL for 2025. Here’s a look at their opponents and what it means for their Super Bowl hopes.

Hope you like heavyweight fights, because the Lions are walking straight into one

It’s never easy when you’re the hunted. And in 2025, the Detroit Lions aren’t sneaking up on anyone.

After two straight playoff appearances—including that unforgettable run to the NFC Championship Game in 2023—the Lions are officially wearing the target. They’ve gone from underdog to contender. And that means one thing this fall:

Every game is going to feel like a street fight.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles

Wait, How Bad Is the Schedule?

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, the Lions have the third-toughest strength of schedule in the entire NFL for 2025. And if you’re keeping score at home, that’s second-toughest in the NFC, trailing only the New York Giants.

Here’s the kicker: this is based on Vegas win totals, not last year’s standings fluff. Translation: Detroit’s schedule isn’t just tough on paper—it’s projected to be legitimately stacked.

Let’s Talk Opponents

We don’t have the full week-by-week schedule just yet (Click Here to see when the schedule will be released), but here’s who we know the Lions will square off with:

Home and Road Games:

  • Chicago Bears
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Minnesota Vikings

Home Games:

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Road Games:

  • Washington Commanders
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Rams

That’s nine playoff teams from 2024—and yes, you read that correctly: the Chiefs, Ravens, Eagles, Bengals, and Commanders are all on the schedule. Might as well start icing those knees now.

Jared Goff Dan Campbell

First-Place Problems

This is what happens when you win your division. The NFL hands you a first-place schedule and says, “Good luck, champ.”

It’s a gauntlet. Every week will be a measuring stick. And it’s not just the top-tier quarterbacks—Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow—it’s the defenses too. The Steelers and Ravens don’t exactly throw out welcome mats.

Why It’s Still Not All Doom and Gloom

Here’s the good news: the Lions are built for this.

  • Jared Goff is coming off another solid season.
  • Ben Johnson may be gone, but John Morton takes over an offense stacked with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and rising WR Jameson Williams.
  • The defense added serious muscle with Tyleik Williams, Terrion Arnold (Year 2), and D.J. Reed.
  • Oh—and Brian Branch is a certified Pro Bowler now.

Add in Dan Campbell’s vibe, and this team won’t back down from anyone. But they’ll need to prove they can win gritty games, especially on the road.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have gone from hopeful to hunted. And the NFL took notice. This 2025 schedule? It’s a litmus test—one that could either harden this team into a true Super Bowl contender or expose some cracks they need to patch up quick.

Either way, buckle up. Because the road to Vegas (or maybe New Orleans?) runs through the fire.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]