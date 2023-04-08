Detroit Lions have owned the first round of NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have proven to be one of the best NFL teams at selecting players in the first round since the 2014 NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson, the Lions rank fourth in the league for their first-round draft picks. Despite a few players not performing as well as expected, such as linebacker Jarrad Davis, the Lions have made some impressive selections that have become valuable assets to the team. Notable picks include center Frank Ragnow, who is considered one of the best in the game when healthy, and offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who allowed only two sacks in his second season and has shown great potential in run blocking.

Big Picture: The Importance of Good Drafting

The success of the Lions in the first round of the NFL Draft is significant because the first round is where teams can find their franchise players. Good drafting can lead to long-term success for a team, as they can build a strong foundation with their picks. In contrast, poor drafting can set a team back for years. By consistently making solid first-round picks, the Lions have given themselves a better chance to build a competitive team and compete for championships.

Bottom Line – The Detroit Lions: A Drafting Dynasty?

The Lions have shown that they are capable of making smart decisions in the first round of the NFL Draft. While not every pick has panned out, the Lions have managed to find some valuable players that have contributed to their success. If Brad Holmes can continue to draft as well as he has since taking over as GM, the Lions may be able to build a winning team that can compete for years to come. Their success in the draft serves as a reminder to all NFL teams of the importance of making good selections in the first round.