Detroit Lions have their eye on free agent CB following Jeff Okudah injury

The Detroit Lions got some unfortunate news following their Week 1 setback against the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerback Jeff Okudah will be forced to miss the entire 2021 season thanks to an Achilles injury.

During his media session yesterday, head coach Dan Campbell hinted that GM Brad Holmes would be on the prowl for reinforcements following the injury setback, and now sources have indicated who that might be.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo, the Lions have their eyes on CB Quinton Dunbar:

The #Lions are searching for CB help after losing Jeff Okudah for the season to an Achilles injury. They've spoken to CB Quinton Dunbar, according to sources. They'd actually talked to him about returning before Okudah's injury. Dunbar has a few options he's sorting through. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 14, 2021

Of course, this name will sound familiar to Lions fans, as Dunbar had been signed by the Lions this past April but subsequently released in August without playing any games.

After playing collegiately at Florida, he was signed as an un-drafted free-agent by the Washington Football Team in 2015. In his six career seasons, he’s amassed 10 interceptions and one sack.