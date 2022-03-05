Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell adds new coach to his staff

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has added a new member to his coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 season.

Earlier this week, Campbell told reporters that he was going to be adding a new coach to his staff but he did not want to get into details at that time.

As you can see below, according to a photo posted by the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches, the Lions have hired Cameron Davis as their assistant defensive line coach.

Congratulations to #NCMFC member Cameron Davis (@COACHCAMFB) for being hired by the Detroit @Lions as the assistant DL Coach.#JoinTheCoalition #PreparePromoteProduce pic.twitter.com/2ytW4FZmuE — National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (@NCMFC1) March 3, 2022

During the 2021 season, Davis served as the defensive line coach for Lamar University.

From Lamar:

Cameron Davis is in his second season on staff as Lamar University’s defensive line coach. He came to Beaumont after serving the previous season as a graduate assistant coach at Kentucky.



Davis took over a Cardinal defensive line last year that did not return a starter from the previous season. He completely rebuilt the line which by season’s end was starting three newcomers – two transfers and a freshman. Despite and overall lack of Division I experience, the Cardinals’ continued to improve and produced a third-team all-conference selection in Tylo Phillips.



Davis helped coach the Wildcat defensive linemen in 2019. Kentucky boasted an 8-5 (.615) record that season, and made a trip to the Belk Bowl where they defeated Virginia Tech. Two of Davis’ players ranked among the SEC leaders in sacks and tackles for losses. The two combined for 12 sacks and 19 tackles for losses.



Davis began his coaching career in California before being hired by John Chavis at Texas A&M as a graduate assistant in 2016. After his time with one of the most respected defensive minds in the game, Davis made the move to Houston to take on a similar role with the Rice Owls. He served on the Owls’ staff for two seasons.

Davis graduated from Cal State East Bay in 2012 with a degree in sociology. He interned in the Oakland Raiders Public Relations Department in 2012-13 and began his pursuit of a coaching career at Diablo Valley College (2013-14) as an assistant defensive line coach.

He entered graduate school at the University of La Vern in La Vern, Calif., and coached the defensive line and defensive backs for one season each and also served as the equipment manager from 2014-15. He earned his Masters in Leadership and Management from La Vern in 2016. He is married to BriAnna Davis.