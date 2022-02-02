Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell admits he is ‘nervous’ about losing coach

When a team finishes with one of the worst defenses in the NFL as the Detroit Lions did in 2021, it is not too often that the defensive coordinator for that team immediately lands head coaching interviews.

But that is exactly what has happened for Lions DC Aaron Glenn and he is not done with his interviews quite yet as he is scheduled to interview with his former team, the New Orleans Saints.

On Tuesday, Lions had coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he admitted that he is “nervous” about losing Glenn to another team.

“He’d be a great fit, and that’s why I’m nervous,” Campbell told a small group of reporters on Tuesday night. “He’d be a great fit, and, honestly, AG would be a great fit for just about anybody. That’s how much I think of him, and know where he’s going. So I know that’s real, that’s out there. They have a great feel of AG. AG has a great feel of that organization, the players, and all it entails. So if you’re asking me, it’s a fit. I hope it doesn’t go that way, but yeah.”