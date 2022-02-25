Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes scheduled to meet with media

When you look at the Detroit Lions‘ 3-13-1 record in 2021, it is very easy to jump to the conclusion that Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes‘ first season in the Motor City was an absolute disaster.

But those who followed the team closely through all 17 games of the season gone by are well aware that things seem to be heading in the right direction.

That being said, the only way the Lions can really take a step forward in 2022 is if they are able to solidify their roster via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft, where the Lions currently hold the No. 2 overall pick.

This coming week, the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will be held in Indianapolis and both Campbell and Holmes will be in attendance.

In fact, they are both scheduled to speak to the media at the NFL Combine on Tuesday, March 1, at 3:00 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. EST.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell are scheduled to speak at the NFL Combine on Tuesday March 1st at 3:00 and 3:15 respectively. — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) February 25, 2022

During the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, Holmes was asked if he was open to trading the No. 2 overall pick and he answered as we expected he would.

“I’m always open for whatever. We’re still in the early stages of it. We’ve got a good feel of the class, (and) we’re at a much better place at this stage of the process than last year,” Holmes said. “But, still, we’ve got a lot more work to do. But, I’m never scared to move around, so we’re definitely open for business, always.”

When asked about what the Lions need to upgrade in the offseason, Campbell was pretty honest.

“I’m going to be as very generic as I can,” Campbell said. “Just upgrading in all areas, that’s where we need some help. Certainly, you’d like to add a receiver. You’d like to add a linebacker. You’d like to add a little depth at o-line and DB. So we’re just looking for help a little bit of everywhere.”