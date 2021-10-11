Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell announces plan for Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell

You could tell that the loss affected him.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was visibly emotional after his squad dropped yet another heartbreaking game yesterday afternoon, losing to the division rival Minnesota Vikings on a last-second field goal, the second such loss in the last three weeks.

Meanwhile, the team got more banged up on the field as WR Quintez Cephus suffered what turned out to be a broken collarbone in the second quarter. Campbell confirmed the injury. And according to Campbell, the season could be over for Cephus.

“This is weeks, and weeks, and that’s if we get him back for the season,” Campbell said. “But he’s out for a significant amount of time, if not for the season.”

As far as offensive tackle Taylor Decker is concerned, Campbell said that there’s hope he could return soon. Rookie Penei Sewell, Detroit’s 1st round pick out of Oregon in the 2021 Draft, has filled in for the injured Decker at left tackle and has performed well so far in his young NFL career. However, according to Campbell, Sewell could move to right tackle.

Dan Campbell said there's hope for getting Decker back this week. Hand is a bit further away, still. Team will know more on Tyrell Williams later this week. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) October 11, 2021

If Decker returns this week, Campbell said tentatively the plan is to play Decker at left tackle and move Penei Sewell back to right tackle — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) October 11, 2021

The Lions host the Bengals next week at Ford Field.

– – Quotes via Detroit Lions Link – –