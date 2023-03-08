Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell can see the fire in John Fox

Following his dismissal as head coach of the Chicago Bears in 2017, John Fox appeared to have left the coaching scene. However, after returning to work in 2022 as a defensive assistant with the Colts, Fox rekindled his passion for coaching. Recently, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell hired Fox as a defensive assistant, and Campbell believes that Fox will be an excellent addition to the team. Campbell stated that “you could see the fire in him” and it is clear that Fox's experience and enthusiasm for coaching will be valuable assets to the Lions team.

Dan Campbell can see the fire in New Detroit Lions assistant John Fox

“A very successful head coach, three different teams in this league,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “He’s been out of it for about five years, he went back to Indy last year kind of in the same capacity [as his position in Detroit], senior defensive assistant, and man, you could see the fire in him. It’s impressive, man. He misses the chess match, he misses preparing for an opponent, and just worrying about defense. I think he’s going to be great at helping [defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn], just watching his blind spots.”

The Big Picture: John Fox's coaching experience

Fox is a seasoned coach who brings decades of experience with him to Detroit. He has previously served as the head coach for three different NFL teams: the Panthers, the Broncos, and the Bears. During his career, he has been known for his ability to get the most out of his players and for his defensive expertise. With Fox now on board, the Lions will benefit from his wealth of knowledge and his ability to help the team's defensive coordinator.

The Bottom Line – John Fox is back and ready to help the Lions succeed

Fox's return to coaching is a positive development for Campbell and the Lions' coaching staff. His experience and passion for the game will be a valuable asset to the team, and his energy and enthusiasm will help motivate players and coaches alike.