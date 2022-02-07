Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell decides on new offensive coordinator

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Dan Campbell has decided on who the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator will be in 2022.

Pelissero reported just moments ago that the Lions are promoting tight ends coach Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator.

As noted, Johnson was heavily involved after Dan Campbell took over play-calling last year and now has the title.

The #Lions are promoting tight ends coach Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Johnson, 35, was heavily involved after Dan Campbell took over play-calling last year and now has the title. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 8, 2022

BONUS CONTENT:

The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl is in the books and the next round of 2022 NFL Mock Drafts have already started to roll out.

In the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft published on ESPN.com, Jordan Reid reveals what he believes the first 64 picks would look like if the draft was held today.

Here is what Jordan Reid has to say about the Detroit Lions first three picks:

Click below to read the rest.