Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell explains how team will replace D’Andre Swift

On Friday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and revealed that running back D’Andre is still a week or so away from returning to action.

That, of course, means the Lions will be without Swift on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

So, how are the Lions going to replace Swift? Well, Campbell said it will be a team effort with Jamaal Williams getting the bulk of the workload.

From MLive:

“It’s not easy to replace a guy like him, as dynamic as he’s been,” Campbell said of replacing Swift. “It really becomes that production is by committee now. Where does Swift’s production go now to get it back? And I would say we’re trying to find ways to spread it throughout this roster of skill players that we do have. Jamaal’s going to take a lot of that, so are the other two backs — Jefferson and Godwin. Then some of the other just pass production is going to have to come from our receivers and tight ends.”

Swift has been the Lions beast offensive player so far in 2021 and it is going to be interesting to see how they choose to attempt to move the ball without him in the lineup.