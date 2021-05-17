Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell explains Plan B had Penei Sewell not been available

Sharing is caring!

With the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected OT Penei Sewell out of Oregon.

When head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of their war room team found out that Sewell had fallen into the lap, they exploded in jubilation.

But what if Sewell would have been selected before the Lions were on the clock? What was their Plan B?

According to Campbell, who was on the latest episode of the Pardon My Take podcast, the Lions were prepared to select a wide receiver had Sewell been off the board.

“We did not think he would fall to us like that,” Campbell said of Sewell being available. “We were hopeful, but we didn’t think he would. Man, we want to take the best player at that position is what we wanted to do. So listen, we were prepared now to take a receiver. I mean, we had no problem with that. If he was the best player on the board because Sewell was gone, we would have taken him, no problem.”

Assuming the Bengals would have been the team to take Sewell (at No. 5), that would have left WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle as the two WRs potentially available for the Lions to take at No. 7. (Waddle went to the Dolphins at No. 6)

Nation, would you have been ok with the Lions taking Chase or Waddle at No. 7 had Sewell been off the board?

Personally, I would have been pretty disappointed.