Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell explains surprise cut by Detroit Lions

On Monday, the Detroit Lions announced they had made 9 cuts as they continue to trim their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

One of those cuts surprised quite a few people as veteran OT Tyrell Crosby was waived.

Following the announcement, Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained why Crosby was cut.

“We didn’t feel like he was one of the best guys,” Campbell told reporters.

Many believed Crosby was either a player the Lions valued or one they could end up trading before Week 1. I guess Campbell and Brad Holmes felt differently.

