Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell explains why he fined himself

This coming Sunday, the 0-8 Detroit Lions will look to win their first game of the season when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

When a team starts off a season with eight straight losses, there is often chatter about the head coach losing the team but that is not the case with the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell.

Instead, despite dropping eight games in a row, it sure seems like the locker room believes in their new head coach.

One reason why players believe is that they know that Campbell does not think that he is above them. Instead, there is mutual respect.

In a piece written by Sports Illustrated’s Michael Rosenburg, he shares a story of Campbell from during his first training camp with the Lions.

From Sports Illustrated:

Detroit’s coach detailed a preseason drill gone awry in August, one he describes as “a mess.” And the poor drill didn’t go unpunished.

“[Don] Capers calls finger-pointing ‘the first sign of a losing team,’ but several times this season Campbell has shown a willingness to point one at himself,” Rosenberg wrote Thursday. “In training camp, he came up with a new drill that added a few linemen to a 7-on-7 play, and, he says, ‘it was a mess. I don’t even know how to explain it to you—it was just, man, it was unorganized.’

“After a few plays, Campbell says he ended the drill and announced he was fining himself. He let a player count the money in front of the team.”

Campbell is just one of the guys but eventually, the wins will have to follow.