Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell gives bleak update on key wide receiver

During the Detroit Lions Monday Night Football loss to the Green Bay Packers, Lions No. 1 wide receiver Tyrell Williams was out of action due to a concussion which he suffered in Week 1.

The hope was that Williams would be cleared by the time the Lions Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens rolled around, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, he will likely miss another game.

Williams has not officially been ruled out but that will almost certainly be the case as he will not be able to pass concussion protocol in time for the game.

No change in status for Tyrell Williams (concussion), likely out fir Sunday, Lions coach Dan Campbell said — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 22, 2021